Woman’s apology note for a drive-thru Barista

Sometimes, apologies go a long way.

According to the Barista, a woman came through the drive-thru and got irritated when they didn’t have drink carriers. But then she came back the next day to deliver this…

“Yesterday at your drive thru we had a less than cheerful encounter. At no fault of yours, you were out of carriers and said you could not take my empty cup (trash). I was less than understanding and my manner was curt.I need to apologize. The thought of leaving a trail of unkindness like that is not the path I want to reflect. Not for you, not for me. You are a young man, clearly working hard to build a future and you should be commended. Keep up your attitude of cheer and hope. Stay hopeful no matter what kind of people cross your path (or drive thru 🙂 ) Surly, God has good blessing in store. You taught this ole lady something yesterday about kindness, compassion and staying humble. I thank you! Debbie God bless you today and all your todays.”