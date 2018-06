“Wonder Woman 1984” has a villain and it’s none other than Kristen Wiig

Fans of the Wonder Woman films will be excited to know that we have our first look at W.W.’s new nemesis, Barbara Minerva aka Cheetah played by Kristen Wiig.

This morning, directer Patty Jenkins gave us our first peek on Twitter.

We still have a while before the new film, but a little peek is always exciting.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters in 2019.