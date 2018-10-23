Why won’t Alexa just play “Baby Shark?!”

Posted by: KS95 October 23, 2018 373 Views

No matter how frustrated you are today, this toddler has you beat.

As simple as it seems, all she wants is for Alexa to play that dang “Baby Shark” song. How hard is that? If you haven’t heard it … you’re welcome and be grateful because for those of us who have heard the song, we’re SUPER over it.

It’s a prime example of a catchy children’s song that gets stuck in your head for hours and hours and hours and hours … and when you finally get it out of your head THAT’S when somehow you hear it again.

If you dare, please enjoy “Baby Shark”

