World Championship Death Diving?! We said the same thing…

While many of us have enjoyed watching professional diving during the World Championships or the Olympics, there’s quite a few of us that have never EVER witnessed “Death Diving”

In Norway, the Det Internasjonale Dødseforbundet (which translates to the “World Championship of Death Diving”) finds contestants trying to accomplish the most impressive belly flop into a pool from a high dive platform. Yikes. Talk about taking belly flopping to the extreme.

Just watching the video is a bit painful, but still highly entertaining!

