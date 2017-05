There is a 15 story building in Singapore that is a giant “car vending machine” where shoppers can “order” the car they want to see. The dealership is called Autobahn Motors and they have mostly luxury cars (of course). They are not the first car dealership to use this concept.

A San Antonio Texas used-car dealer Carvana also uses vending machine-like showroom towers to sell their cars. The opened an eight-floor structure that holds up to 30 cars.