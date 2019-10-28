Would you play “Fish Slap” with John Cena and Jimmy Fallon?!

On Sunday’s episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, host Fallon was joined by WWE wrestler turned actor John Cena, and together they introduced a new segment called “Fish Slap!”

Yup. You read that correctly. The segment is indeed called “Fish Slap” and it’s exactly what you think. In the game, players take turns guessing if a card drawn from a deck will be higher or lower than the previous one. If they get it right, play continues. But if they get it wrong, you guessed it. They get slapped in the face with a fish.

Watch the new segment below:

