Would you rock this backpack/umbrella combo?!

With all the scattered and completely random showers we’ve had in Minnesota lately, this backpack umbrella looks amazing!

YouTuber The Practical Engineer is known for creating random but sort of awesome inventions to help out in everyday life. From Oreo dispensers to super speedy salad spinners, but this latest one seems like a good fit for spring/summer in Minnesota.

It finally rained so I could get outside and test my spring-loaded umbrella backpack. This backpack has an umbrella on the side that is ready to open. When it starts raining you just pull the tab on the front and the umbrella automatically swings up and opens. This automatic umbrella is the end of all the stress searching for your umbrella when it starts raining. The automatic opening umbrella backpack! Do you ever find yourself walking outside when all of a sudden it starts raining and you can’t find your umbrella? With this auto opening umbrella backpack, you’ll have an umbrella above your head in seconds.

Watch a video or two below about this backpack umbrella:

