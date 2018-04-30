Wow, Katy Perry looks exactly like Snow White

Katy Perry dressed up as Snow White for a special episode of “American Idol” — even chugging a drink from a glass slipper on live TV.
Katy Perry shocked everyone by showing up to #AmericanIdol in Snow White drag and chugging from a glass slipper: https://t.co/OLlTjgZvtD pic.twitter.com/xW6QfrxxVZ
— Decider (@decider) April 30, 2018
How are you all enjoying #DisneyNight? @LionelRichie @katyperry @LukeBryanOnline #AmericanIdol #Top10 pic.twitter.com/mHQycN7h23
— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 30, 2018