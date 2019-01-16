WTHeck: Brazilian tattoo artist attempts #BirdBoxChallenge

Let’s talk about this #BirdBoxChallenge for a minute … it’s a little out of hand. And that seems to happen with most of these viral “internet” based challenges. Remember the kid that got hit by a car during the Drake #InMyFeelingsChallenge?!

Either way … the same is happening with this silly #BirdBoxChallenge. Watch as this tattoo artists attempts to tattoo a client while blindfolded. Yeah … it sounds just a silly as it is, and the results are exactly what you might expect.



BONUS: Watch another #BirdBoxChallenge fails.



DOUBLE BONUS: Watch the “Bird Box” trailer recut with scenes from “The Office”

