#WTHeck: Oscar Mayer announces ‘Ice Dog Sandwich’ and we seriously hope it’s a joke!

August 1, 2019

Dear Oscar Mayer –

Is this a joke?

Sincerely, the general public.

It all started when French’s mustard announced that they were partnering with Coolhaus to create mustard ice cream for #NationalMustardDay on August 3rd. Well … good ole’ Oscar Mayer heard about that and wanted to throw their hat in the weird flavor ring, too. Today they announced that they would be working to create an Ice Dog Sandwich which is hot dog flavored ice cream in between spicy mustard flavored ice cream on some sort of bread.

Did you feel that? Because it seems hell has officially frozen over! We sincerely hope that this is all just a promotional joke … kinda like the whole “IHOb” thing, but if not, we’re in some serious trouble.

Would you try an Ice Dog Sandwich?

