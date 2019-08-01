WTHeck: Oscar Mayer announces ‘Ice Dog Sandwich’ and we seriously hope it’s a joke!

Dear Oscar Mayer –

Is this a joke?

Sincerely, the general public.

Who eats just mustard @Frenchs? Condiments were made for Oscar Mayer hot dogs. Say hello to the Oscar Mayer Ice Dog Sandwich – 🌭 flavored ice cream, made with our better hot dogs, sandwiched with spicy mustard 🍦. Do you want to try this? Coming in August🔥 #OscarMayerIceCream — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) August 1, 2019

It all started when French’s mustard announced that they were partnering with Coolhaus to create mustard ice cream for #NationalMustardDay on August 3rd. Well … good ole’ Oscar Mayer heard about that and wanted to throw their hat in the weird flavor ring, too. Today they announced that they would be working to create an Ice Dog Sandwich which is hot dog flavored ice cream in between spicy mustard flavored ice cream on some sort of bread.

Did you feel that? Because it seems hell has officially frozen over! We sincerely hope that this is all just a promotional joke … kinda like the whole “IHOb” thing, but if not, we’re in some serious trouble.

Would you try an Ice Dog Sandwich?