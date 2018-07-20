WWYD if your dog played with a sprinkler inside?

Posted by: KS95 July 20, 2018 23 Views

If you’re a dog person you know, that no matter how much you love dogs sometimes they do things that are just outrageous.

Dogs chew shoes. Dogs have accidents. Dogs shred and tear through trash, and toilet paper, and clothing. But have you ever seen a dog drag a sprinkler into the house?

That’s what this dog did. And we know it’s not a video, but what we’d pay to see the pure madness and utter chaos unfolding as this dog happily played with an OUTDOOR sprinkler INSIDE the house!

