#WWYD: This UPS man is surprisingly calm when a squirrel jumps on his head

Posted by: KS95 December 10, 2018 11 Views

It’s not that squirrels are scary. But how often do you have a squirrel jump on you while you’re working?!

Watch as a squirrel playfully jumps on this UPS deliver man while he patiently waits for someone to answer the door. At first he seems a little nervous, but then quickly adjusts to the presence of his new fur friend and even laughs about the whole thing.

Bravo, buddy. If we were in your shoes this would 100% be a different story full of screaming, flailling, and absolutely some censorable language!

Watch the video below:

