FIRST LOOK: Zac Efron as American serial killer Ted Bundy!

Posted by: KS95 November 30, 2018

Zac Efron has really solidified not only his external hotness, but also his musical ability. Between High School Musical and most recently The Greatest Showman, we all know the man can sing and dance.

But Efron is stepping away from that skill set to portray Ted Bundy, an American serial killer in the upcoming film, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

He posted a picture of what appears to be a courtroom scene with Bundy, and caption it “Ready for Sundance!”

The resemblance is pretty good. Fingers crossed the movie is good, too.

 

Ready for Sundance! #extremelywickedshockinglyevilandvile

Meet Ted. #behindthescenes 🎬

