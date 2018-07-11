Zsa Zsa, the newly crowned “World’s Ugliest Dog” dies at age 9.

The world lost an ugly dog. And by ugly we mean beautiful.

Zsa Zsa, the English bulldog from Anoka, MN recently named World’s Ugliest Dog, passed away in her sleep early Tuesday morning.

Zsa Zsa, named after Hungarian actress Zsa Zsa Gabor, was rescued from a puppy mill in Missouri when she was 5 years old and adopted a year later by Brainard, who saw the bulldog’s photo on the website.

Last month, she won the hearts of judges and fans with her sparkly collar, slobber, and squishy face at the annual World’s Ugliest Dog contest! She then catapulted to “fame” making appearances on NBC’s “Today Show” and other media outlets.

At least in the doggie after life, Zsa Zsa will always be able to “humble brag” that she went out a winner!