Zsa Zsa, the newly crowned “World’s Ugliest Dog” dies at age 9.
Josh Edelson/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images

Zsa Zsa, the newly crowned “World’s Ugliest Dog” dies at age 9.

Posted by: KS95 July 11, 2018 30 Views

The world lost an ugly dog. And by ugly we mean beautiful.

Zsa Zsa, the English bulldog from Anoka, MN recently named World’s Ugliest Dog, passed away in her sleep early Tuesday morning.

Zsa Zsa, named after Hungarian actress Zsa Zsa Gabor, was rescued from a puppy mill in Missouri when she was 5 years old and adopted a year later by Brainard, who saw the bulldog’s photo on the website.

Last month, she won the hearts of judges and fans with her sparkly collar, slobber, and squishy face at the annual World’s Ugliest Dog contest! She then catapulted to “fame” making appearances on NBC’s “Today Show” and other media outlets.

At least in the doggie after life, Zsa Zsa will always be able to “humble brag” that she went out a winner!

(JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety … artists like Adele, Bruno Mars, Twenty One Pilots and Ed Sheeran. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC. | Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules