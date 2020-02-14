10 Years Later Pussycat Dolls – React, Back and Better Than Ever?

They’re back! But are they too sexy? Ten years later and that puts these women all between the ages of 37 and 45! Incredible dance moves, especially considering two of the Pussycat Dolls have children and required C-Sections.

There’s been some criticism over their outfits and performance being too provocative.

Kimberly: Sometimes the media don’t get it and they want their click bait. But the audience gets it, they understand the power of it. Sometimes the power of a woman scares some people.

