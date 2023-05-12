12 Fast 12 Furious? Vin Diesel says ‘Fast’ movies won’t end with 11 after all

Universal

In a surprise, Vin Diesel let slip during a red carpet interview that the already long-lived Fast and Furious franchise will not end with an upcoming 11th installment.

The series that began in 2001, the year Apple released the iPod, for reference, was thought to have been wrapping up with the 2024 installment, but Dom Torretto’s alter ego just said at the Fast X premiere in Rome that might not be the case any longer.

“Going into making this movie, the studio asked if this could be a two-parter,” Vin told Universal Pictures’ red carpet host Nat Perez. “And after the studio saw this one, they said, ‘Could you make Fast X, the finale, a trilogy?'” he said.

Michelle Rodriguez, who plays Dom’s ride-or-die-but-resurrected Letty, reportedly added, “It’s three acts in any story.”

When Perez realized what Vin said, she pushed him for details, only to have him say, “You’re gonna get me in trouble” and escort Rodriguez from the mic.

ABC Audio has reached out to Universal Pictures for comment. Until then, Fast X — so far, officially the penultimate movie in the saga — opens May 19.

