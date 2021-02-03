This new TikTok Challenge is Dangerous

Originally created as a way to empower the female body, the TikTok silhouette challenge is being discouraged by women, who warn that the trend is being used by men to gawk at naked women. Their PSAs have since gone viral on social media.

The original trend entails placing a red filter over a clip of oneself gyrating naked or semi-nude so it appears as if their shadow is dancing seductively, like animation in a Bond film’s opening credits. However, social-media opportunists have discovered how to remove the filter, thereby revealing the poster’s bare-naked or partially clad bodies, Buzzfeed reported. They’ve also posted tutorials on YouTube and elsewhere showing fellow voyeurs how to follow suit.

“This is readily happening across social media with little community violation response by Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat or TikTok,” wrote one incensed Facebook Samaritan of the brazen privacy violation. They added, “When reminded that this is gross, creepy, and non-consenting, men respond that women are always finding ways to make themselves victims and they shouldn’t have been naked on the internet.”

“This is a huge consent violation and @YouTube should remove them ASAP,” tweeted Ej Dickson, a culture writer at Rolling Stone.

In another PSA with almost 100K likes, a TikTok user warns challenge participants to be “cognizant of what you’re wearing before you do all the editing for the final product.” The self-proclaimed photographer also posted a follow-up video in which she refuses to demonstrate the silhouette challenge and instead posts comments from outraged commenters.