[VIDEO] Sexy New Alexa Ad

One effective way of keeping Chiefs and Bucs fans glued to the television is is to have Michael B. Jordan take his shirt off. The Black Panther star, who was named 2020’s Sexiest Man Alive, plays a physical manifestation of Alexa in Amazon’s Super Bowl commercial, “Alexa’s Body.”

Instead of a circular device that definitely isn’t listening to everything you say and sending that data to Jeff Bezos’ underground lair when you’re asleep, Alexa takes the form of Michael B. Jordan. He’ll help you cook, turn on the sprinklers (and get wet in the process), dim the lights, add bath oil to your shopping lists, and assist with all kinds of household tasks.