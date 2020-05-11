’13 Reasons Why’ announces their final season with an emotional cast video

Back in 2017, Netflix released the controversial show, 13 Reasons Why and this week the streaming platform announced the series’ fourth and final season premiere date with a video of the cast’s last table read.

13 Reasons Why tells the story of a group of high school students coping with a classmate’s death by suicide. Since that first season, the show has covered many other mature themes like substance abuse, rape, and even murder!

Watch the emotional video below and look for the final season June 5!

