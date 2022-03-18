Glass Animals Washes Minneapolis in a Dreamy and Nostalgic Wall of Sound on St. Patrick’s Day

Shot by Andrew Koalska

SOMETIMES ALL I THINK ABOUT IS YOU.🔥

Heat Waves has been a staple track on KS95 over the past few months and it was a joy to have Glass Animals in town for a sold out show at The Armory last night. The concert was washed in dreamy pastels, glitchy computerized graphics, infectious grooves and a crowd full of smiles. Fans of the band know that this group is capable of a certain caliber of dreamy pop tracks with just the right amount of bounce. Their sound is dancey, bubbly and dreamy. Perfect for a feel good evening on the night of a holiday that’s easy to make even the stiffest concert goer smile and shake it (even if it’s just a shimmy).

Heat Waves, the viral sensation that has helped propel the band onto the global stage, was released in 2020 and only became the smash hit it is today in the past year or so. The band has TikTok, Reels & a playlist addition in popular video games like FIFA Soccer to thank for their success. However, there’s much more to Glass Animals than a single. The British band has been together since 2010 and released their first full length album in 2014. Led by singer, songwriter and producer Dave Bayley (who’s voice is as buttery live as it is on the record), the single Gooey off of that 2014 album ‘ZABA’ gave the band the incredible start they needed. The moment the first lush notes of Gooey hit, you could feel the energy completely shift from long time fans. ‘OMG I was hoping they would play this!’ ‘This was my FAVORITE song in college, YES!!’. Let’s fast forward to 2020 and the release of their latest album ‘Dreamland’. They haven’t compromised on their sound for even a moment. In fact, the album feels like the best iteration of their dreamy pop aesthetic to date. Fan of our station know that pop bands/artists can often go back and forth between styles, but these guys are consistent – and there’s something admirable about that!

If you haven’t given the ‘Dreamland’ album a full listen, do it. Conceived in the aftermath of a near-fatal accident in 2018 involving the bands drummer, it’s heavily influenced by introspection and nostalgia. Written and produced mostly by Dave Bayley, the 16-track LP has clear R&B, hip-hop, indie and pop influences. It’s a massive melting pot of all our favorite genres here at the station. Heat Waves is the obvious highlight – an incredibly memorable song. Give the other notable tracks like the opening title track Dreamland a shot – it’s a dreamy soundscape that sets the tone for the nostalgic journey the band takes you on. It starts with:

Pulling down backstreets, deep in your head

Slipping through dreamland like a tourist

That first friend you had, that worst thing you said

That perfect moment, that last tear you shed

All you done in bed? All on Memorex

All ’round, ’round your head, all ’round, ’round your head

Other notables are Tokyo Drifting featuring NYC based vocalist Denzel Curry – The song that feels the closest to a hip-hop banger. The track Your Love (Deja Vu) is a dancey, vocal driven tune that hits you right in the face from the moment the first kick drums lands in your ears. Give it a listen and let us know what you think!

It’s hard to live up to the standard that an act like Billie Eilish (who played the Xcel Energy Center a few nights ago) sets, but Glass Animals has really dug into their aesthetic and sound in a way that many bands never achieve. The show gets an 8.5/10 from KS95!