Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Is Back After 4-Year Hiatus

Singer Rihanna, right, performs while model Doutzen Kroes walks the runway during the 2012 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday Nov. 7, 2012 in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Love it or hate it, Victoria’s Secret’s annual fashion show is making a comeback. It’s been four years since top models strutted their stuff on the runway for the lingerie brand, but they’ll be returning later this year in a “new version” of the show, CFO Tim Johnson confirmed during their 2022 earnings call on Friday.

“At VS&Co, we are always innovating and ideating in all spheres of the business to continue to put our customer at the center of all we do and reinforce our commitment to championing women’s voices and their unique perspectives,” Victoria’s Secret shares. “This will lead us into new spaces like reclaiming one of our best marketing and entertainment properties to date and turning it on its head to reflect who we are today.”

The company’s fashion show, known for featuring models in lingerie and extravagant ensembles, like huge wings, first debuted in 1995 and went on to air on TV for years beginning in 2001. But after getting its lowest ratings ever in 2018, Victoria’s Secret said they planned to “rethink it.” In recent years, they’ve been working to revamp their image, ditching the iconic supermodel “angels” for more diverse and inclusive models and spokespeople, including soccer star Megan Rapinoe and actor Priyanka Chopra. But we’ll have to wait and see if that kind of inclusivity will be seen on the runway in the new version of the fashion show.