2021 'Billboard' Music Awards set to air in May

NBCUniversal

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards has an air date.

NBC and Dick Clark Productions announced Monday that the ceremony will take place on May 23, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

Additional details on the show will be released at a later date.

Last year, the show took place on October 14 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles with no live audience after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was hosted by Kelly Clarkson, and Post Malone was the big winner, taking home nine awards.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.