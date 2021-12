2021…..that was a year, huh? 😅

Through all of the years ups and downs, we couldn’t have been happier to share some great moments with you both on-air and in-person at events like the MN State Fair, Pet Pawlooza, KS95 for Kids and more!

Here are 21 things we learned in 2021, as told by Crisco, Dez & Ryan, Staci & Hutch and TJ. Merry Christmas!♥️