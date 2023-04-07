3 new ‘Star Wars’ films announced, including Daisy Ridley’s return as Rey

Lucasfilm

After Star Wars left the big screen in 2019 with the finale of the divisive Star Wars “sequel trilogy,” Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, it was announced Friday one of the sequel stars will be returning.

At Star Wars Celebration in London, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy announced one of the first three new Star Wars films to head back to theaters will center on Daisy Ridley‘s Rey.

After years of schedule shifting, and the eventual apparent scuttling of the heavily touted Rogue Squadron from Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, Kennedy teased the trio.

The Rey project will be directed by Ms. Marvel episode director and two-time Academy Award winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. It will be set 15 years after Episode IX and will center on “the rebuilding of the new Jedi Order and the powers that rise to tear it down,” Kennedy said.

Another will be directed by Oscar-nominated Logan screenwriter and director James Mangold, who also directed Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. His as-yet untitled movie will delve “into the deep past, telling the tale of the first Jedi to wield the Force and harvest its liberating power in an era of chaos and oppression.”

Another film will be directed by Star Wars: The Clone Wars Emmy winner Dave Filoni, who first stepped behind the live-action camera in season 1 of the show he executive produces, The Mandalorian. Kennedy said the movie, on which he and Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau will collaborate, will “bring together many of the threads of our series in that cinematic event that we’ve been promising you.”

Filoni is also co-producing the Disney+ shows Ahsoka — based on the character he created for Clone Wars — and Skeleton Crew with Favreau.

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

