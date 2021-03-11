4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Bad at relationships and Should Stay Single

Not everyone is born with the skills of maintaining a healthy and long term relationship. Some people aren’t too great at relationships and who would any day prefer being by themselves. They like their space, their independence and their freedom.

They are not willing to share with anyone else and aren’t equipped with the skills needed to have a strong and committed relationship. Have a look at 4 zodiac signs who are pretty bad at relationships and should stay away from them!

Aries

Aries-born people have a mind of their own. They aren’t thrilled by the idea of trying to accommodate someone else’s feelings and comprising their interests. They are impulsive, adventurous and moody and are quite difficult to keep up with.

Gemini

Geminis don’t believe in restricting themselves to just one person. They want to date everybody! They don’t like being tied down or the idea of spending their entire life with the same person!

Sagittarius

For Sagittarians, life is a joyride. They simply want to have fun and are not interested in engaging in the complexities of a relationship. They want to be single, have fun and enjoy their life without being answerable to anyone or committed.

Pisces

Pisces-born people are insecure and overthinkers. They tend to create problems for themselves by overthinking things and over analyzing conversations. When in a relationship, they can be pretty insecure, inconsistent and sabotage it by their “on-the-edge” behavior.