5SOS frontman Luke Hemmings announces engagement to Sierra Deaton

Wedding bells are ringing for 5 Seconds of Summer frontman Luke Hemmings, who announced Tuesday that he and girlfriend Sierra Deaton are now engaged.

Taking to Instagram to share a series of photos documenting his romantic proposal, with one showing off the gorgeous pear-shaped diamond ring he presented his future wife, the “Youngblood” singer gushed, “With shaking hands but a full heart I proposed to my best friend earlier this year.”

“I love you Thao and I can’t imagine my life without you,” Hemmings, 24, sweetly concluded.

Deaton, 30, shared the happy news on her personal Instagram, as well, and hinted the two have been engaged for some time.

“It was fun keeping this a secret for so long, but my heart is nearly bursting at the seams,” the former Alex & Sierra singer exclaimed while sharing the same series of photos. “Can’t wait for forever.”

Many of the couple’s famous friends flooded the comment section with well wishes, including fellow 5SOS member Calum Hood, OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, MAX, Leona Lewis, the Chainsmokers‘ Drew Taggart and many others.

It is currently unknown when Hemmings and Deaton will exchange vows.

The two confirmed their relationship in August 2018. Prior to their engagement, the two also revealed they had quarantined together during the pandemic.

Prior to dating Hemmings, Deaton was known for performing with ex Alex Kinsey. The duo, as Alex & Sierra, won season three of X Factor US in 2013. The band dissolved in 2017 after they broke up the year prior.

As for Hemmings, he was previously linked to socialite Arzaylea Rodriguez and singer Aleisha McDonald.

