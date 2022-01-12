5SOS singer Michael Clifford reveals he secretly married his girlfriend last year

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Global Citize

Five Seconds of Summer singer Michael Clifford is a married man, but he reveals the ceremony took place over a year ago!

The Australian artist and his longtime love Crystal Leigh told People they tied the knot on January 11, 2021 in a secret ceremony. Michael proposed in 2019 and the two had originally planned to throw a big wedding in Bali — but the pandemic forced them to change plans.

The couple didn’t want to move their date and instead opted for a “secret save the date gathering” by signing the official papers before a small crowd of those closest to them. Fellow 5SOS members Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin were in attendance.

“We were most excited to be near our friends all together for the first time in a while due to COVID,” they shared. “To be officially married, even in secret, was so special for us, too.”

Guests dined at a long dinner table and Michael admits the menu was a little out there because it honored both his Australian and Crystal’s Southern roots. “It was definitely a random assortment of meat pies and vegan fried chicken. Turns out they go together pretty nicely,” he joked.

A bigger wedding ceremony — and their eventual honeymoon in Bali — will happen after the pandemic blows over, the couple assured. Crystal added that ceremony will feature “all of the traditional special wedding moments” because they’re “both only children, so we want to make sure all of our parents get to experience every aspect of our wedding since they only get to do it once! No pressure.”

To make the night even more special, Michael reveals he “may or may not have written Crystal a song that I’m planning on playing her at our real wedding.”

