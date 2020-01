James Corden convinces the boys of BTS and Ashton Kutcher to play a game of “Hide & Seek”

Here’s a combination of people you might not expect to see playing “Hide & Seek” … James Corden, Ashton Kutcher and the boys of BTS.

On a recent episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, somehow Corden convinced BTS to go hide around the studio for he and Kutcher to find. The whole thing is so random and so adorable, you just have to watch.

Watch the video below: