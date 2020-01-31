Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Prop Bets for the Big Game on Sunday!

In preparation for the big game on Sunday, we decided to come up with a list of prop bets! The rules are simple and easy, pick the correct answer and give yourself a point. If the answer is unclear or it’s a tie … nobody gets a point.
LET’S PLAY!
- Will Demi Lovato complete the national anthem in less than two minutes?
- What will be the result of the coin toss?
- Will there be a score in the first 6 minutes and 30 seconds?
- How will the first points be scored?
- Which team will win the game?
- Will J.Lo sing/speak in Spanish?
- Will A. Rod be shown during the halftime show?
- Which commercial will appear first?
- Bud or Coke?
- Amazon or Netflix
- Snickers or Doritos
- Will the President tweet during the game?
- Miami temperature at kickoff … over or under 70?