Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Prop Bets for the Big Game on Sunday!

Posted by: KS95 January 31, 2020 50 Views

In preparation for the big game on Sunday, we decided to come up with a list of prop bets! The rules are simple and easy, pick the correct answer and give yourself a point. If the answer is unclear or it’s a tie … nobody gets a point.

LET’S PLAY!

  1. Will Demi Lovato complete the national anthem in less than two minutes?
  2. What will be the result of the coin toss?
  3. Will there be a score in the first 6 minutes and 30 seconds?
  4. How will the first points be scored?
  5. Which team will win the game?
  6. Will J.Lo sing/speak in Spanish?
  7. Will A. Rod be shown during the halftime show?
  8. Which commercial will appear first?
    • Bud or Coke?
    • Amazon or Netflix
    • Snickers or Doritos
  9. Will the President tweet during the game?
  10. Miami temperature at kickoff … over or under 70?

