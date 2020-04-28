WATCH: Texas contestant stuns Alex Trebek with a Jeopardy first

This week, there was a Jeopardy first!

During final Jeopardy, the clue was, “Before they were photographed together in 1862, Lincoln wryly noted this general ‘should have no problem’ sitting still for it.”

Returning champion Sarah Jett Rayburn gave a the wrong answer of “Grant,” but before host Trebek had a chance to reveal that correct response, Rayburn started explaining her answer!

“McClellan maybe,” she asked. As Alex said, “Yes,” Sarah kept talking, explaining, “I wasn’t sure. I second-guessed myself on that one a little.” Then apologized, stating, “Sorry, I shouldn’t be talking now.”

But Trebek let her have the floor because “there are people watching saying, ‘Why didn’t she put down McClellan?'” So she went on, “I was afraid that, you know, Grant seemed safer, you know what I mean? And I thought… But anyway, I’m sorry.”

Trebek then said it was the first time on the show a contestant gave an explanation of why they picked their response.

Watch the moment below:

Jeopardy has suspended production during this pandemic, but episodes filmed before they stopped shooting are currently airing.

