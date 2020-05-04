John Krasinski hosts a star studded graduation for everyone on the latest episode of ‘Some Good News’

In the last month, John Krasinski’s Some Good News has already hosted a prom for the socially-distanced class of 2020. But this week he followed up with a graduation for everyone finishing the school year! From kindergarten to high school to those graduating from college, this is for you!

Kransinski gathered a group of students from all over the U.S. and U.K. for a unique valedictory speech about the historic uniqueness of their circumstances. And then Krasinski mic dropped everyone … Oprah! Malala! Spielberg! Jon Stewart!

Outstanding students who asked Krasinski for advice instead got it from these icons, in customary SGN surprise Zoombomb style. The guests offered advice about dreams, low points, advice to their younger selves, and what comes next.

Watch the video below:

