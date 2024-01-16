75th Emmys: Memorable moments

L-R: Matheson, Moss-Bachrach — VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Monday night’s 75th Emmy Awards had its share of must-see TV moments, from reunions and tributes to classic shows, to speeches and presenters who rose above. Here are some of the moments that got people talking:

— Pedro Pascal earned the only bleep of the night. Before he presented the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Emmy, the actor, who was sporting a sling, decided to “make the moment about me.” He explained people have been asking about his arm, and he clarified the injury was to his shoulder, and occurred when “Kieran Culkin beat the s*** out of me.” The comment, which was censored, led to a cut of Culkin staring daggers at Pedro, until the Succession star finally broke, laughing.

It was an apparent callback to Culkin’s Golden Globe win, where he mentioned to his fellow nominee, “Suck it, Pedro.”

— Christina Applegate received a standing ovation when she walked to the mic, with a cane, and with some assistance. The Dead to Me and Married with Children vet — who has MS — was emotional, and joked to the crowd that they were “totally shaming me [and my] disability by standing up.” She also quipped of herself, “Body not by Ozempic.”

— Surprisingly, the only mention of Jo Koy‘s drubbed hosting stint of the Golden Globes came during a riff from presenters and Community vets Joel McHale and Ken Jeong. McHale claimed — falsely — that Jeong’s medical license had been revoked because he “killed a guy” by “leaving instruments” in the patient.

Jeong countered saying those instruments were left by the nurses, and his instruments saved the patient — an oblique reference to Koy’s claim that the Globes jokes he wrote were getting laughs, but those his writers penned fell flat.

— Kieran Culkin took off his jacket as he accepted the Lead Actor in a Drama Series trophy for Succession — and evidently he should keep it off: He shouted out his wife Jazz Charton and their two kids, saying “I want more!” He added, “You said maybe, if I won!”

— The night’s most talked about on-stage kiss came not from a celebrity couple, but between real-life chef Matty Matheson, who plays fix-it man Neil on The Bear, and one of the show’s previous Emmy winners, Ebon Moss-Bachrach. After The Bear was named Outstanding Comedy Series, Moss-Bachrach surprised Matheson from behind, and their extended comedic snog brought the house down.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.