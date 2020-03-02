84-year-old celebrates Leap Day by having first “legal” drink with Ryan Reynolds

84-year-old celebrates Leap Day by having first “legal” drink with Ryan Reynolds

Posted by: KS95 March 2, 2020 134 Views

Arlene Manko was born on February 29, 1936 … a leap year. Now that doesn’t seem crazy, until you realize that technically Manko has only had a birthday every four years!

Let’s break that down even further … “technically” Manko was only five-years-old when she got married, and JUST turned 21 on February 29, 2020! WTHeck? Okay, so actually she’s 84-years-old, but in honor of her true 21st birthday, she celebrated by having her “first ever” legal drink with the help of Ryan Reynolds and Aviation Gin!

Watch the video below:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only