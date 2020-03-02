84-year-old celebrates Leap Day by having first “legal” drink with Ryan Reynolds

Arlene Manko was born on February 29, 1936 … a leap year. Now that doesn’t seem crazy, until you realize that technically Manko has only had a birthday every four years!

Let’s break that down even further … “technically” Manko was only five-years-old when she got married, and JUST turned 21 on February 29, 2020! WTHeck? Okay, so actually she’s 84-years-old, but in honor of her true 21st birthday, she celebrated by having her “first ever” legal drink with the help of Ryan Reynolds and Aviation Gin!

Watch the video below: