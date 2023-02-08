9 classic Britney Spears albums to be reissued on vinyl

Britney Spears‘ albums are returning to the shelves. Jive Records and Legacy Recording announced Wednesday they will reissue nine of her albums on vinyl.

The vinyl releases will include Britney’s first eight albums, spanning from her 1998 debut album, …Baby One More Time,﻿ to her 2013 effort, Britney Jean. While her 2016 album, Glory, will not be included in the release, her 2004 compilation ﻿Greatest Hits: My Prerogative will also be pressed on vinyl.

Britney has sold over 100 million records worldwide, earning her the title of one of the globe’s best-selling artists. In addition, she’s shaken up the Billboard charts by sending five of her albums to #1 and 30 of her songs into the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 40.

Fans can begin preordering the releases now. The albums hit stores March 31.

While it remains unknown if Britney will ever release a new studio album, she has released a new song with ﻿Elton John﻿. Their “Hold Me Closer” duet peaked at #5 on the﻿ Billboard ﻿Hot 100.

