98 Degrees shares never-before-seen footage to celebrate their 25th anniversary

Has it really been 25 years since 98 Degrees released their eponymous debut album? The singers saluted the record on its milestone anniversary.

The official 98 Degrees Instagram account pieced together a special video tribute to the band by sharing some never-before-seen footage of the boys when they were first starting out. “25 years ago we released our debut album 98°,” the caption read. “Thank you to everyone who bought this record and supported us in 1997, and those still listening to it today.”

The video starts with Nick Lachey explaining how they hit the road back in the day. “When we first started, we were in an RV, a motor home. We actually drove the motor home ourselves,” he explained.

Footage sees the group driving around, hitting up various concert stops to perform for their growing number of fans, signing autographs and posing for pictures. The band’s debut single, “The Invisible Man,” booms in the background.

It appears the group isn’t done walking down memory lane because the singers also asked fans if they should “release more” from the vault.

They have since shared some never-before-seen photos of Nick and Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffre at one of their very first meet and greets. “Still reminiscing on the 25th anniversary of our first album together,” the group captioned the post. “Photos from a meet and greet. Who came to one of these back when we first started?”

Nick previously chatted with ABC Audio about how the group plans to celebrate the anniversary.

“We’re going to celebrate that anniversary with new projects,” he said at the time, noting they are “working in the studio” on a new EP that they hope to release this summer.

