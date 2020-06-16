A ’30 Rock’ reunion is finally happening on NBC!

From left, best television series, comedy or musical winners from “30 Rock,” Alec Baldwin with his best actor in a television series award, Jane Krakowski, Tina Fey with the award for best actress in a television series, Jack McBrayer and Tracy Morgan pose for a photograph backstage at the 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2009, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Guess what?! NBC is reuniting the cast of 30 Rock for an hour long reunion special. Well … kinda.

Earlier today, NBC announced that the cast of 30 Rock will be reprising their iconic roles for a first-of-its-kind all-audience upfront event on NBC. If you’re unfamiliar with “upfronts,” lets break it down … Upfronts are basically for the press. Various networks showcase their hot new shows and parade the talent in front of the media like show dogs/ponies. The media then writes up their first impressions and spends time interviewing the cast and crew of the new shows. It a giant press circus.

This year, however, the NBC Upfronts will use our favorite 30 Rock characters in a one-time event to “celebrate the stories and talent featured in NBCUniversal’s 2020-21 television season.”

So it’s a reunion … but not really. Either way, if we get to see more Liz Lemon, Jack Donaghy, Tracy Jordan, Jenna Maroney and Kenneth Parcell … we’re in!