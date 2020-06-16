Featured | KS95

By KS95 |

A ’30 Rock’ reunion is finally happening on NBC!

Alec Baldwin, Jane Krakowski, Tina Fey ,Jack McBrayer, Tracy Morgan
From left, best television series, comedy or musical winners from “30 Rock,” Alec Baldwin with his best actor in a television series award, Jane Krakowski, Tina Fey with the award for best actress in a television series, Jack McBrayer and Tracy Morgan pose for a photograph backstage at the 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2009, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Guess what?! NBC is reuniting the cast of 30 Rock for an hour long reunion special. Well … kinda.

Earlier today, NBC announced that the cast of 30 Rock will be reprising their iconic roles for a first-of-its-kind all-audience upfront event on NBC. If you’re unfamiliar with “upfronts,” lets break it down … Upfronts are basically for the press. Various networks showcase their hot new shows and parade the talent in front of the media like show dogs/ponies. The media then writes up their first impressions and spends time interviewing the cast and crew of the new shows. It a giant press circus.

This year, however, the NBC Upfronts will use our favorite 30 Rock characters in a one-time event to “celebrate the stories and talent featured in NBCUniversal’s 2020-21 television season.”

So it’s a reunion … but not really. Either way, if we get to see more Liz Lemon, Jack Donaghy, Tracy Jordan, Jenna Maroney and Kenneth Parcell … we’re in!