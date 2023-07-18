“A beautiful surprise”: Ricky Martin’s twin sons join him onstage for the first time

STARLITE/Redferns

Looks like Ricky Martin‘s two oldest kids may share their dad’s love of the spotlight.

The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer posted a video to Instagram on Monday of his twin 14-year-old sons, Matteo and Valentino, joining him onstage during a recent concert.

“What a beautiful surprise!” he wrote in the caption. “When my twins jumped on stage with me for the first time in Locarno, Switzerland.”

In the video, Matteo and Valentino can be seen bopping around the stage while their famous dad can’t stop smiling and laughing.

The sweet moment comes after Ricky and longtime husband Jwan Yosef announced earlier this month they were divorcing.

Ricky and Yosef issued a joint statement on July 6 saying they had “decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children — preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years.”

The former couple said their “greatest desire” is to “continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children.”

Ricky welcomed Matteo and Valentino prior to marrying Yosef. The couple welcomed daughter Lucia, 4, and son Renn, 3, during their time together.

