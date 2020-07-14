A few of Naya Rivera’s most noteworthy performances on ‘Glee’

In this Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016 photo, Naya Rivera poses for a portrait in New York. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)

The death of actress Naya Rivera is shocking and completely unexpected. Our social media guy, Noah was a HUGE “Gleek” and spent hours watching and rewatching episodes, and was admittedly #TeamSantana in the ongoing battle for McKinley High’s title of H.B.I.C.!

In Rivera’s honor, he’s put together some his favorite performances on the show.

Valerie (season 2, episode 9)



Trouty Mouth (season 2, episode 16)



Don’t Rain on My Parade (season 5, episode 9)



Songbird (season 2, episode 19)



Girl on Fire (season 4, episode 13)



Cold Hearted (season 4, episode 16)



Back to Black (season 2, episode 21)



Rumour Has It / Someone Like You (season 3, episode 6)



If I Die Young (season 5, episode 3)

