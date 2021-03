A Minnesotan, Beth and her product Busy Baby will appear on Shark Tank!

The Busy Baby Mat is a placemat to keep baby toys in place! Time to end the “Toddler Toss”. By using BPA free silicone, the placemat is dishwasher and microwave safe, has a smooth non-slip service and it’s easy to attach to any toy!

Check out our interview with Beth below. Visit the Busy Baby website here –> https://busybabymat.com/