A new “Feather” in Sabrina Carpenter’s cap

ABC/John Argueta

Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Feather” is floating up the Billboard chart like a … well, you know.

Having just climbed from #56 to #37, the song has become the singer and actress’ first top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Her previous high was #48, which she hit with “Skin” in 2021.

On Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart, “Feather” is doing even better: It’s currently #15.

“Feather” is from the deluxe edition of Sabrina’s album Emails I Can’t Send, which came out in March. The original came out in July 2022.

Sabrina will return to Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour in February, when she opens for her in Australia and Singapore. She’s also playing Coachella on April 12 and Governors Ball on June 8.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.