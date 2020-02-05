A pizza-shaped engagement ring? Thanks, Domino’s Australia!
A pizza-shaped engagement ring? Thanks, Domino’s Australia!

Posted by: Staci & Hutch February 5, 2020 0 Views

There are people that like pizza, but then there are people who LOVE pizza. Now we’re not talking the traditional, “I love pizza” … we’re talking about the people that truly need pizza in their life. These are the people that would love to have a pizza-shaped engagement ring.

Here’s where Domino’s Australia enters the picture! They are giving one lucky winner the opportunity to win a one-of-a-kind pizza slice engagement ring worth over $9K! WTHeck?!

Yes, it’s totally legit. Would you want a pizza-shaped engagement ring?

