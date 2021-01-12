"A real celebration": Adam Lambert to mark birthday with livestream concert

On January 29 — Adam’s birthday — he’ll take the stage at LA’s famed Roxy Theatre for Adam Lambert Live, a full concert that will be livestreamed globally. There will be two performances so fans can watch live all over the world: One at 3 p.m. ET and one at 10 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale now via NoCap.com for $18.50.

“I’m so excited to be putting on a show for my fans worldwide. Live performance has always and will always be at the heart of what I do, so I’m so happy we’ve found a way for it to persist safely in place of my cancelled Las Vegas residency and European tour,” Adam says in a statement.

Adam, who relesaed his new album, Velvet, last year, was supposed to do a European tour in support of the release, as well as a five-day residency in Las Vegas. His shows with Queen were also postponed until this year.

“The show will be a real celebration, with new songs from Velvet plus plenty of our older favorites, and some brand-new surprises,” Adam declares. “I look forward to the party we all deserve from wherever in the world you may be!”

By Andrea Dresdale

