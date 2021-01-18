A Round of Apaws: Josh Groban sings at "Indoguration" of Joe Biden's pooch Major

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Earlier this month, Josh Groban found out that President-elect Joe Biden‘s rescue German Shepherd, Major, would be the subject of his very own “Indoguration,” and begged in an Instagram story, “Please let me sing for this.” Well, on Sunday, Josh got his wish.



Josh, a dog lover who lost his own best friend, Sweeney, in August, was the special guest at “A Round of Apaws for Major Biden.” The online “Indoguration,” sponsored by Pumpkin Pet Insurance, celebrated the fact that Major will be the first shelter dog to live in the White House, and doubled as a fundraiser for the Delaware Humane Society.

“Many animals have been in the White House, but Major Biden is the first rescue dog in the White House, which is why we’re all here. It’s an incredible thing,” Josh said. “Please rescue animals. There are so many animals that are in desperate need of their homes, and you will not regret one moment that you have with an animal that you’ve brought into your life and into your home.”

He then launched into a soulful rendition of “How Much is that Doggie in the Window,” changing the lyrics to “I’m adopting that doggie in the window/the one with the waggly tail/I’m adopting that doggie in the window/I’m bailing that dog out of jail.”

Josh ended his performance by saying, “Happy Indoguration! Thank you so much for being here and supporting…and dog bless America!”

Major isn’t technically the first rescue dog in the White House: That was Yuki, the dog owned by President Johnson’s daughter Luci. But Major will be the first rescue dog to be owned by a president.

In addition to Major, the Bidens have another good boy, Champ.

