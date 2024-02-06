A Round of TIL – Today I Learned!

It’s something we love to do every-so-often. A round of TIL, otherwise known as Today-I-Learned. We had to do this after Dez made a comment to us the other day. We thought it was a joke, but it turned out she was completely serious. Astonished, we had to ask listeners, what something you learned maybe a little later in life that most people already know? We all have these moments when we suddenly it hits us, everybody else already knows this?! Am I the only one that is just now learning this? So here you go, listen to Dez’s TIL moment from the other day and listeners sharing their own “TIL” moments.