ABBA celebrating 'Super Trouper' album's 40th anniversary with special releases due in October

Polar Music/UMe

ABBA will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their hit 1980 album, Super Trouper, with a series of special releases arriving on October 30, including a two-LP vinyl version of the record and a vinyl box set featuring three singles issued during that period.

The two-LP set was mastered at half speed and pressed on 180-gram vinyl, and features audio cut at 45 rpm.

The Super Trouper: The Singles box set will include three seven-inch vinyl discs, with each disc pressed on a different color vinyl. In addition, picture-disc versions of each single featured in the vinyl box set will be issued standalone releases.

Released in November 1980, Super Trouper was ABBA’s sixth straight #1 album in the band’s native Sweden and also peaked at #17 on the Billboard 200. The record features “The Winner Takes It All,” which reached #8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became ABBA’s final top-10 hit in the U.S., while title track peaked at #45. Super Trouper eventually was certified gold for sales of over 500,000 copies in the States.

You can pre-order the Super Trouper 40th anniversary releases now.

Here’s the track list of the Super Trouper two-LP set:

LP 1

Side One

“Super Trouper”

“The Winner Takes It All”

“On and On And On”

Side Two

“Andante, Andante”

“Me and I”

LP 2

Side One

“Happy New Year”

“Our Last Summer”

Side Two

“The Piper”

“Lay All Your Love on Me”

“The Way Old Friends Do”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.