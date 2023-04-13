‘Abbott Elementary’, ‘Andor’, ‘Better Call Saul’ and more nominated for 2023 Peabody Awards

“Andor” – Lucasfilm

The Peabody Awards Board of Jurors Thursday announced 42 nominees for this year’s class. The Emmy winning Abbot Elementary, the heralded Star Wars Disney+ series Andor and AMC’s Better Call Saul were among the noms in the Entertainment category.

All the nominees “from over 1,200 entries from television, podcasts/radio and the web/digital in entertainment, news, documentary, arts, children’s/youth, public service and interactive programming … represent the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and streaming media during 2022,” according to the organization.

The winners of the 83rd annual Peabody Awards will be announced on May 9 and then celebrated on Sunday, June 11, at a ceremony at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles — Peabody’s first in-person ceremony since 2019 and the first time the event will be held in Los Angeles.

“From hilarious and heartfelt comedies to interactive and immersive stories that leverage technology to create gripping narratives, Peabody is dedicated to recognizing compelling stories across the media landscape,” noted the executive director of the organization, Jeffrey Jones.

The following are the nominees in the Entertainment category. A full list of nominees can be found here.

Abbott Elementary – ABC

Andor – Lucasfilm/Disney+

Atlanta – FX

Bad Sisters – Apple TV+

Better Call Saul – AMC

Bob’s Burgers – FOX

Documentary Now! – IFC

Los Espookys – HBO Max

Mo – A24

Our Flag Means Death – HBO Max

Pachinko – Apple TV+

Reservation Dogs – FX

Severance – Apple TV+

Somebody Somewhere – HBO Max

Sort Of – HBO Max

The Patient – FX

We’re Here – HBO Max

