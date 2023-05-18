Adam Lambert curates new nail polish collection for Pride

ORLY/Adam Lambert

Harry Styles isn’t the only male singer with a nail polish line. Adam Lambert is teaming up with nail polish brand ORLY for a new limited-edition Pride collection.

The High Drama x PRIDE collection features colors including an apple green; a black and silver glitter; gold, plum, and silver metallics; and a custom navy duo chrome shimmer Adam personally created in the lab. Each color and shade name was inspired by his album High Drama.

The collection will be available on ORLYbeauty.com starting June 2, but fans can join the waitlist now. Proceeds from the collection go to benefit Stand With Trans, a nonprofit organization providing critical support for trans youth and families.

