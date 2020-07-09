Adam Lambert sells Los Angeles home for just under $3 million

Dave Simpson/WireImage

Adam Lambert finally unloaded his West Hollywood home, but he got less than he bargained for.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the singer sold his three-bedroom, three-bathroom home for $2.92 million after initially putting in on the market in February for $3.35 million.

He previously tried to sell the property back in 2017 for $3.995 million and later lowered the price to $3.595 million in 2019, but didn’t have any takers.

The Times reports he bought the place in 2014 for $2.995 million, which means he lost about $75,000 in the sale.

The modern 3,049-square-foot space, located above the Sunset Strip, has a spacious outdoor area with a pool and an additional suite with its own private entrance.

