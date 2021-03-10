Adam Levine confirms that he and Blake Shelton "keep in touch constantly"

Even though they don’t work together anymore, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton are still bros.

Speaking to People (the TV Show!), Adam said that while he’s no longer a judge on The Voice along with Blake, he and the country star “keep in touch constantly.” He adds, “We’re always keeping tabs with each other — texting or FaceTime or however we can do it.”

Adam says he and Blake saw each other in person for the first time in nearly two years when they filmed that T-Mobile Super Bowl ad, in which Adam sets Blake up on a blind date with his future fiancée, Gwen Stefani.

“They asked me to do it, and it was so funny ’cause I was kinda thinking to myself, ‘Are they aware that I’m not on The Voice anymore?'” Adam tells People. “But the second I saw Blake, it was as if no time had passed, because we talk all the time.”

Meanwhile, Adam and Maroon 5 will soon drop the video for their new single, “Beautiful Mistakes,” featuring their collaborator on the song, Grammy-nominated rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

“[She is] just a lovely human being,” Adam gushes about the “Savage” rapper. “It was instant chemistry. [I] adore her. She’s the best.”

“We love the fact that she’s chosen us, or accepted our offer, to do [it] because we’ve had this great history of [collaborations],” he adds. “We love being there in that moment to collaborate with someone like her.”

In the past, Maroon 5 has released singles with rappers Future, Kendrick Lamar, Wiz Khalifa and Cardi B, the latter on “Girls Like You.”

