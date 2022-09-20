Adam Levine denies affair but says he “crossed the line,” was “inappropriate,” “naive and stupid”

Shlomi Pinto/Getty Images

Maroon 5‘s Adam Levine is coming clean after an Instagram model alleged she had an affair with him.

The model also said Adam had contacted her and asked if it was O.K. to use her first name as the name of the baby he and wife Behati Prinsloo are expecting — if it’s a boy. She also had receipts: messages from Adam making the bizarre request.

Now, on his Instagram Story, Adam addresses the allegations, writing that he wants to “clear the air.” He then admits, “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

He continues, “In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Noting that the only thing he cares about in the world is “my wife and family,” Adam adds, “To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

Adam and Behati have been married since 2014. They have two daughters, Dusty and Gio, and recently announced they were expecting again.

